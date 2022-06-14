TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. TriMas makes up approximately 3.9% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TriMas worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

