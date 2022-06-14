Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $434.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.95 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

