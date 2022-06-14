Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of TSQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 41,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,161. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.