Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 125,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 41,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,161. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

