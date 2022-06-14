Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in May

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWMIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.