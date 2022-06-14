Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 77,323 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $129,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after acquiring an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,479,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

