Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Tgs Asa stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Tgs Asa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

