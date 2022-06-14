Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 844.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $43,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

NASDAQ TER opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

