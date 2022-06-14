Telcoin (TEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.39 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $89.64 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,528,700,558 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

