Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $2,375,358.70 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $2,375,358.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,908,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,285,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 127,053 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $2,804,059.71.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $3,526,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,060,883.56.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. 1,761,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,896. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 114,998 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 137,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Talos Energy by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 161,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

