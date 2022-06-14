Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,325,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.