State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ASML were worth $48,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ASML by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $493.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.03. The company has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $491.62 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

