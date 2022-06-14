State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,042 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $75,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $324.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.24 and a 200 day moving average of $376.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

