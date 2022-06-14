State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Public Storage worth $45,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.75.

NYSE PSA opened at $297.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $290.41 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.