State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $65.18 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259,290 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $65,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08. General Electric has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.