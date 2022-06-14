State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $60.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.06 and its 200 day moving average is $173.75. American Express has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

