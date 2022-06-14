State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $55.95 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,481 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of General Motors worth $55,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

