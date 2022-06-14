State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,400 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $80,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,559 shares of company stock valued at $11,819,061. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

