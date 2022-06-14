Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

CXM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.37.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

