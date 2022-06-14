Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $647.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $839.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $920.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

