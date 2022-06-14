Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,770 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

