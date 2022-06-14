Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $517.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.81. The company has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

