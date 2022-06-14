Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $681,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,381,000. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.