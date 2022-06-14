Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $575,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $120.01. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

