Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.