Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,558 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,966,000.

DFIP stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

