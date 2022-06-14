Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

