SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,604,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,679 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,625,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,274,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,525. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

