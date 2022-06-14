SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,011 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.54% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $54,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,534,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

