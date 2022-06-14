Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,109,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,512,000. Oscar Health makes up about 1.2% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned about 4.35% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after buying an additional 370,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 211.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE OSCR opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

