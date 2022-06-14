Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 1,237,066 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,453,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,237,066 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up about 13.6% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 6.29% of Lumen Technologies worth $808,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

