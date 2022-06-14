Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.42. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

