Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Buys 153,677 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises about 3.0% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned approximately 2.42% of RenaissanceRe worth $179,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,899 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 60.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 60,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.67.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.52%.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

