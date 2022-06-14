Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Acquires 591,307 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,307 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 5.0% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 0.29% of General Electric worth $299,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

