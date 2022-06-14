Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SONO. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 2,415,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,501 shares of company stock worth $4,160,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,068,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,386,000 after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,182,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 145,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.