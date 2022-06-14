Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 93.5% in May

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNMRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 254,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,027. Snam has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

