Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. 5,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

