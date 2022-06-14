Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,087,800 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 3,377,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 366.3 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
