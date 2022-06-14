Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ SLN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

