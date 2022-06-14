Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Rises By 48.0%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 185,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

