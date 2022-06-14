Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Decreases By 48.1%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 103.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 570. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $99.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.
About Sodexo (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXOF)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.