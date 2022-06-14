Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Rises By 80.3%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SLCJY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,805. SLC Agrícola has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.