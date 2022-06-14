Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Declines By 57.3%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Randstad stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. 19,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $40.44.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.
About Randstad (Get Rating)
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.
