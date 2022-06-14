Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Rises By 52.1%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PGP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.