Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Expands By 53.8%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS HMLSF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

