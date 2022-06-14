Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Decreases By 60.0%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of GNMSF stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $266.50 and a 12-month high of $500.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.29.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

