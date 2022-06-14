Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Rises By 138.0%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the May 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 49,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

About Dermata Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.