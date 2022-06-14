Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.85

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 266286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 580.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

