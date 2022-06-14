Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.77

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 538726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

