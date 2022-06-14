SG3 Management LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.