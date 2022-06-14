Serengeti Asset Management LP Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. VMG Consumer Acquisition comprises approximately 4.6% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMGAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.